Police: Woman kidnaps baby, demands mom change testimony

St. Petersburg police reunited a mother with her infant daughter who was kidnapped Thursday.

Police say that the 2½-month-old baby was kidnapped in an effort to force the mother to change her testimony in a court case.

According to police, 33-year-old Anita Johnson witnessed her neighbor, 34-year-old Lorraine Rainey, try to run over her husband with her car Wednesday afternoon. Rainey was arrested for the incident, and Johnson was a key witness.

According to police, Rainey forced her way into Johnson's home Thursday morning and coerced her into driving to police headquarters to change her statement about the previous day's events.

While Johnson was inside the building, Rainey remained in the car with Johnson's daughter. But when Johnson returned, Rainey and Johnson's baby daughter were gone.

Rainey left with the baby, caught a ride with an unknown person, and returned to her neighborhood, according to police.

Officers began searching the area and eventually were were able to take Rainey and the kidnapped baby into custody. The baby was returned to her mother unharmed.

Lorraine Rainey will be charged with burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness and kidnapping.

Police are still hoping to identify and speak with the driver who gave Rainey a ride from the police station. Anyone with information is asked to call 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.