Police: Toddler dies, father charges upgraded

- The father of a 21-month-old child was charged Thursday with felony murder after the toddler died.

Marietta police said Holmes hit the young child with a closed fist in the head and ribs at the family’s Bentley Road apartment. The child was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in critical condition last Saturday, but did not survive.

Police said the charges for the mother, Chantelle Driver, will not be upgraded.

