Police searching for man who robbed Fulton Co. McDonalds News Police searching for man who robbed Fulton Co. McDonalds Atlanta police are searching for a man who robbed the McDonalds on 3534 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. The suspect is a black male that is approximately 6'1" tall and weighs 175 to 180 lbs. He wore all black clothing and a red bandana covering his face.

- Atlanta police are searching for a man who robbed the McDonalds on 3534 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. The suspect is a black male that is approximately 6'1" tall and weighs 175 to 180 lbs. He wore all black clothing and a red bandana covering his face.

The robbery occurred on February 10 at 2:40 am. The lobby of the restaurant was closed when the suspect shattered the glass door with a brick or rock.

The man entered with a handgun and ordered the female employee to put money in his bag. Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping the counter and chasing two male employees to the freezer in the back of the store.

The video shows that the suspect ultimately grabbed money from the register and ran out the door. Approximately $330 dollars were stolen during the incident.