Officials: 2 dead in Barrow County plane crash

- Two people are dead after a small plane crash near the Barrow County Airport Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on the backside of the Barrow County Airport located in the 700 block of Highway 82. A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said a Beech C23 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 13. Fire officials said the single-engine plane ended up in the wood line, killing both aboard.

The FAA said they were not sure if the plane was taking off or landing at the airport at the time of the accident.

VIDEO: SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene as officials began their investigation:

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The victims have not yet been identified.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates. If you have additional information, pictures or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com