Sen. Isakson, Perdue announce 500 troops coming to Columbus

- U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue announced Thursday that the U.S. Army will locate a new Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Benning, bringing approximately 500 new troops to the Columbus area by October 2017.

The announcement is the first of a total of six newly planned security force missions by the U.S. Army. The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that the U.S. Army would locate two new missions at Fort Benning that would bring 85 positions to Columbus.

“The rebuilding of our armed forces to strengthen our national security has begun, and Fort Benning is an ideal location for this mission,” said Senator Isakson. “I look forward to working with the U.S. Army and the Columbus community as the implementation of this plan proceeds.”

“Fort Benning continues to be the premier training installation for the United States Army,” said Senator Perdue, a member of the Armed Services Committee. “Establishing the Army’s first Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Benning will bring roughly 500 new positions to Columbus. This, along with the news last week about the Security Force Assistance Proponency and Military Advisor Training Academy, better positions Fort Benning to play a major role in our Army's growth. This decision by the Army is certainly reflective of the hard work of the Chattahoochee Valley community who make Fort Benning an incredibly competitive and capable base.”

With this basing decision, Fort Benning will become the U.S. Army’s headquarter element for the Security Force Assistance mission to “train, advise, and assist” with the security forces of partner nation militaries. Fort Benning is home to the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence includes both the U.S. Army Infantry School and the U.S. Army Armor School, which serves as the initial and advanced level of military education and training centers for both maneuver elements. On February 9, 2017, it was announced that the U.S. Army would locate their Security Force Assistance headquarter element at Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, bringing approximately 15 personnel.

Additionally, on February 9, 2017, it was announced that Fort Benning would also receive the Military Advisor Training Academy, where U.S. soldiers both enlisted and officers will be trained to perform the Security Force Assistance mission. This component will bring approximately 70 personnel, in addition to students that will rotate through the program.