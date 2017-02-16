Vehicle slams into Cherokee County school

- A vehicle in Cherokee County veered into a grassy area and slammed into a nearby school. ACE Academy's cafeteria suffered significant damage as the vehicle struck an exterior wall of the school.

No students were inside the cafeteria because the incident happened prior to the start of lunch. All school nutrition employees were inside the kitchen. No students or employees were injured.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am Thursday morning. Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency upon entering the parking area and subsequently lost control of the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were transported for medical treatment.

Students at ACE will be served lunch in the gymnasium. A structural evaluation of the cafeteria will be conducted by engineers before repairs can begin. Students and staff at ACE will continue to follow alternate plan for breakfast and lunch for the duration of the repairs.