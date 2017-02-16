Rally against ICE deportation raids grows in SW Atlanta

- A human rights group rallied outside of the Atlanta ICE building to denounce raids on Georgia's immigrant communities. The Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR) said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids escalated last week and continue to terrorize local immigrants.

The rally began around 11am Thursday morning. Several members of the rally held signs that said "Not One More" and "ICE out of Georgia". The GLAHR says over 100 people from the Atlanta area have been picked up from indiscriminate sweeps by ICE agents.

The GLAHR is calling on local officials to take active measures to protect their residents from targeting by ICE and urges the community to take part of the ICE Free Zone Campaign to continue the fight against the separation of families.