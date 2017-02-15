Atlanta firefighters battling downtown apartment fire

- The Atlanta Fire Department is battling an apartment fire in downtown Atlanta. The flames have spread through multiple stories and units of vacant apartments on the corner of Beckwith Street and Walnut Street.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building as the fire caused the building to weaken. They were inside searching for anyone who could be inside and trapped. They are currently putting out hot spots using water hoses on top of the fire.

Fox 5 is working to get more details.