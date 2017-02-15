Police searching for restaurant burglar in Cherokee County

- Police in Cherokee County are searching for a man who broke into three restaurants early Tuesday morning. The suspect used a large crowbar to enter the businesses.

The suspect broke into Las Palmas Restaurant on Cumming Hwy at around 1:40am. The man then proceeded to burglarize La Parilla Restaurant on Cumming Hwy and Buffalo's Cafe on Ball Ground Hwy, according to police.

The suspect was driving a red pickup truck, and authorities believe all of the burglaries are connected. They all occurred within a 30-minute period.

If you have any information on these burglaries or on the suspect, please contact Detective D. Hansen at 770-720-4883. You can also send an email to dennis.hansen@canton-georgia.com.