Police searching for restaurant burglar in Cherokee County

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Feb 15 2017 06:09PM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 06:12PM EST

CANTON, Ga. - Police in Cherokee County are searching for a man who broke into three restaurants early Tuesday morning. The suspect used a large crowbar to enter the businesses.

The suspect broke into Las Palmas Restaurant on Cumming Hwy at around 1:40am. The man then proceeded to burglarize La Parilla Restaurant on Cumming Hwy and Buffalo's Cafe on Ball Ground Hwy, according to police.

The suspect was driving a red pickup truck, and authorities believe all of the burglaries are connected. They all occurred within a 30-minute period. 

If you have any information on these burglaries or on the suspect, please contact Detective D. Hansen at 770-720-4883. You can also send an email to dennis.hansen@canton-georgia.com.


