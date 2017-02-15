Police find car, no bodies in Norris Lake

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities discovered a car in Norris Lake and are working to remove it. Investigators have determined there are no human remains in the vehicle. The vehicle was identified as a 2013 Chrysler 300 that was stolen in 2015.
