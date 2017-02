- An Alzheimer's patient in Sandy Springs is missing and police are looking for help to find her.

77-year old Margaret Mitchell was last seen in the area of Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs. Mitchell is an African American woman who was last seen wearing a red top, gray jacket and black pants. she was last seen around 2:30pm.

If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Mitchell to please call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900 9-1-1