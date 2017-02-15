WATCH: Surveillance video of a shootout between store clerk and robber News WATCH: Surveillance video of a shootout between store owner and robber A deadly shootout between a package store clerk and a robber is being investigated by DeKalb County police. Officers said the Happy's Package Store worker exchanged gunfire with a man who jumped over the counter to get to the cash register.

The shootout happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the store on Rockbridge Road. According to the police report, the clerk heard the door open and saw a black male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt and a mask walk through the door. The robber jumped the counter and pointed a black handgun at the clerk. The robber then demanded money from the cash register. The clerk told police he ran as the robber began firing the gun, then returned fire after grabbing a silver revolver.

The robber then ran from the store, according to police. When officers arrived, they began searching for him. Authorities discovered a man fitting his description lying face down on the grass in a nearby area.

The man was holding a black handgun in his left hand. Officers described him as unresponsive and not breathing, with three gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The clerk was not injured. Police are still investigating the shooting.