Tyisha Fernandes appears in court for DUI charges

WSBTV reporter Tyisha Fernandes appeared in court today to enter a plea in her DUI case.

Fernandes was arrested and charged with speeding and DUI last November.

Today the charge was dropped and she plead guilty to reckless driving and speeding.

The court fined Fernandes 1,000 dollars and as well as 100 hours of community service.

According to the police report, Fernandes first told the officer she was coming from a homecoming party, then she stated she was coming from WSP, before finally admitting to coming from a nightclub.

