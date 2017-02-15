Reinhardt University to celebrate life of Quentin Moses

- Reinhardt University is celebrating the life of Quentin Moses, a former NFL linebacker who was as an assistant football coach for the school when he died in a house fire over the weekend.

The northern Georgia school has invited the public to attend a "Celebration of Life" service on campus at 1 p.m.

Moses, his 31-year-old friend Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, died in a fire Sunday morning in Monroe.

FOX 5 has learned when Moses' best friend from high school, Xavier Godard, accidentally drowned in 2007, he promised to take care of Andria, and the couple’s baby girl Jasmine.

Loved ones said Moses, 33, died trying to keep that promise.

“He did everything he said he was gonna do. He loved them like family. They were so close,” said Louise Gober.

Gober is Andria’s grandmother and Jasmine’s great-grandmother. She was not surprised to hear Moses lost his life trying to save the mother and little girl from their burning home.

The Celebration of Life service will take place inside the Brown Athletic Center gymnasium.

Moses was a former defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs and played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Reinhardt's leadership team is also establishing a scholarship fund in Moses' name to benefit student-athletes at the school. Contributions can be made through the Office of Advancement or mailed to 7300 Reinhardt Circle, Waleska, GA, 30183.