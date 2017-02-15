Heavy rain & storms this morning

Areas of heavy rain and lightning will cross through north Georgia throughout the morning, making conditions challenging for the morning commute. With most of the rain wrapping up by 10 am, widespread rainfall totals of about 1/2" are expected. The pockets of heavy rain intensity can reduce visibility and make travel difficult. Drive cautiously!

While winds can be gusty in a few thundershowers, storms should stay below severe levels locally. The severe storm risk today is farther to the south.

By afternoon, clouds will clear and winds will become breezy. Afternoon temperatures will not be much different from the morning temperatures.

Gusty northwest winds will be the rule for the afternoon. We'll expect 10-20 mph winds with occasionally higher gusts.