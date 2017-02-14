New life jackets arrive for Royal Caribbean cruise ship stuck at port

- Royal Caribbean officials say replacement life jackets have arrived at a cruise ship that was delayed from leaving Port Canaveral, Florida, because of problems with life-saving equipment aboard.

Company spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez said Tuesday in a statement that some of the outdoor lifejackets on the Majesty of the Seas were showing their age.

She says that during a routine inspection the U.S. Coast Guard found some other technical issues that are being addressed.

Passengers had already boarded the Majesty of the Seas Monday afternoon when it was announced that their departure from Port Canaveral would be delayed.

The 880-foot-long vessel can typically carry more than 2,700 guests and a crew of about 900.