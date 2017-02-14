Platinum pension approved for the former Atlanta chief News Platinum pension approved for the former Atlanta chief City officials went forward with a pension that will richly reward George Turner for his 36 years of service as a police officer.

The former chief, who is 57 years old, will get just over $21,000 a month for life and that amount will increase with cost of living adjustments awarded all pensioners.

The police pension board was set to approve the package in early January. But with questions raised about the amount, specifically a possible cap restriction under IRS rules, the Turner benefit was delayed.

The package was discussed in executive session behind closed doors. When the public was brought back into the meeting, officials said the chief and all other city employees hired before 1996 would be exempted from the $200,000 cap. So, the board voted to approve.

Turner did not attend the meeting. There is no requirement for him to do so.

