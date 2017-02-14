Daycare administrator charged with distributing child porn

- An Upson County daycare administrator has been arrested on charges of distributing child porn.

David Batchelor, 45, was arrested Monday at his Thomaston home. Investigators said he was employed with the Georgia Department of Transportation and served as executive administrator of the Rays of Hope Child Care Facility.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Batchelor was caught because of a proactive, on-going investigation into child porn distribution in the state.

Batchelor was booked into the Upson County Jail on charges of distribution of child pornography. More charges may be possible Investigators said they also seized several electronic devices and more charges may be possible depending on what is found on the devices.

