Whitfield County firefighter charged with child molestation

- A north Georgia firefighter was in court Tuesday facing molestation charges

William Taylor White, 34, was arrested at the Whitfield County Fire Department and is facing five counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

According to NewsChannel 9 in Chattanooga, White was part of the fire department’s “Clown Posse,” which is a group that meets with children to educate them during fire prevention week at school. White played the role of “Spladder the Clown.”

Whitfield County deputies started investigating White after the grandmother of a little girl came to the sheriff’s office to report her granddaughter had been molested.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood told NewsChannel 9 during the investigation, deputies identified at least two more victims.

White was booked into the Whitfield County Jail on Saturday. Tuesday, a magistrate granted him $150,000 in bail.

