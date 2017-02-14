Mattie's call issued for missing GA man with Dementia

- Authorities have issued a Mattie's call for 58-year-old Donald Groomes. Groomes has been diagnosed with Dementia and is thought to be traveling without his medication.

He was last seen walking away from his home Tuesday afternoon in the 4100 block of John Arnold Circle, Georgia.

Groomes is a black male who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He is described as bald with a black and gray goatee. He was last seen in a dark gray sweater with light gray pants and blue Nike track shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Green at 770-047-3659, or call 911.