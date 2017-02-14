Police: Brother, another gang member charged in teen's murder

Jordan Williams (on left) and Jahmal Samuel (on right), charged by Roswell Police in murder of Williams' 17-year-old brother Kobe.

-

Roswell Police announced the arrests of 2 alleged gang members Wednesday in the murder of a 17-year-old, including the brother of the victim, in what they call a case of mistaken identity.

Police charged Jahmal Christopher Samuel (born in 1998) and Jordan Chappell Williams (born in 1997) with murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, theft by receiving stolen property, and unlawful to communicate any threat of injury/damage to deter from assisting criminal street gang member.

The arrests follow the February 7th murder of 17-year-old Kobe Williams.

Officers found the body of the teen on the ground at an apartment complex on Saratoga Drive, dead from a gunshot wound.

In a news release, Roswell Police said Samuel and Jordan Williams conspired to kill another person who had allegedly robbed a mutual acquaintance.

In the release, police said Samuel shot and killed Kobe Williams, who is the younger brother of Jordan Williams, mistakenly believing him to be the individual they both had been “hunting”.

Police said Jordan Williams was at the location when the shots were fired, and had the murder weapon in his possession.

The release states the investigation is ongoing.