Marietta couple charged with injuring 21-month-old son

- A Marietta couple was arrested after police said their toddler son was critically injured over the weekend.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Bentley Road Saturday afternoon after getting a call about an unresponsive child.

Responding officers found a 21-month-old boy inside one of the units. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition, and later transferred to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta still in critical condition.

Investigators said the toddler had been physically abused.

Marietta police interviewed the boy's parents, Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes, and later charged them.

