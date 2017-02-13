Crooks target firefighters in three counties News Crooks target firefighters in three counties They work hard to protect you, but that's not stopping thieves from targeting them. The personal vehicles of firefighters in three counties were broken into over the weekend.

At least ten vehicles were broken into at stations in Cobb County. There were also break-ins at stations in Smyrna, as well as Paulding and Douglas counties.

Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider said he is been hearing about car break-ins at stations across the metro area and feared it was only a matter of time. In fact, just last week he sent an email to all firefighters reminding them not to keep valuables in their cars.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me, but it was very discouraging,” said Chief Crider.

Shattered glass from a car could be found in the parking lot of Station 6 in Powder Springs. Just down the road at Station 23, a firefighter was cleaning out his car, making sure there were no valuables left inside.

Arleen Gallegos lives across the street. She said it’s pathetic that thieves would target firefighters. “They’re just here to help people, it shouldn’t be happening to them,” said Gallegos.

Authorities said the crooks are after electronics, money and guns. Cobb County Fire Chief Crider said 4 guns were stolen during the break-ins early Monday morning. Douglas County Sheriff’s Officials said at least one gun was stolen from the break-ins there.

The counties are working together to determine if the same group of thieves are behind all of the crimes. Chief Crider said he’s already trying to figure out how to add additional security cameras.

“It’s disheartening to know that you have folks laying in their protecting the community and they become victims of such actions as this, it’s really a shame,” said Chief Crider.

