New APD chief sets officer hiring goal

Filling roll call at Atlanta police zones is becoming more and more difficult. Officers are retiring or quitting moving on to better opportunities.

Chief Erika Shields is trying to cope with the problem. And she has vowed not to let pay get in the way of her being able to keep seasoned officer and hire hundreds more.

The new chief is working with the police foundation to craft a multi-year salary plan that can give officers confidence they will see pay raises each year. Shields said she will present the package to the mayoral candidates up for election later this year.

Shields said she needs all of them to sign on to send a message to the rank and file that they can remain in the city and not have to accept tempting offers from other cities wooing Atlanta officers.

