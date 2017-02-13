Police: 2-year-old finds mom's handgun, shots her 11-year-old sister

Posted:Feb 13 2017 11:41AM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 11:51AM EST

NEWNAN, Ga. - A family eating lunch Sunday afternoon suffered a horrific accident. Their 2-year-old daughter shot her older sister. 

They were sitting in "Number 1 Buffet" restaurant at 1731 Newnan Crossing Blvd when according to police, the daughter, 2, found her mother's .38 handgun in her purse. The child accidently shot the gun, hitting her 11-year-old sister in both legs. 

The 11-year-old remains in stable condition at Egleston Children Hospital in Atlanta. 

Officials say the case is still under investigation and charges may be pending for the mother. 


