Police: 2-year-old finds mom's handgun, shots her 11-year-old sister

- A family eating lunch Sunday afternoon suffered a horrific accident. Their 2-year-old daughter shot her older sister.

They were sitting in "Number 1 Buffet" restaurant at 1731 Newnan Crossing Blvd when according to police, the daughter, 2, found her mother's .38 handgun in her purse. The child accidently shot the gun, hitting her 11-year-old sister in both legs.

The 11-year-old remains in stable condition at Egleston Children Hospital in Atlanta.

Officials say the case is still under investigation and charges may be pending for the mother.