Sandy Springs police search for home invaders

Sandy Springs home invasion

Posted:Feb 13 2017 06:21AM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 06:21AM EST

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police in Sandy Springs are searching for a crew of home invaders.

Investigators said the thieves broke into a home on Hunters Trace Circle early Monday morning and made off with some of the family's belongings, which included electronics.

According to police, the adults in the home woke up to find the invaders holding weapons and demanding items. 

Police are interviewing the victims. 

Investigators are still working to determine how the thieves got inside. The terrified residents didn't see how they got away.


