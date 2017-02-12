Call for changes at intersection a year after teen's death

A year after the death of a midtown Atlanta teen, a father continues his call for improvements

at a busy intersection.



Alexia Hyneman was killed in February 2016 while riding a bike across 10th Street and Monroe Drive.

The Grady High School freshman was leaving school and on her way home when a driver hit her.



Alexia's father Thomas Hyneman and dozens of others met at the intersection on the anniversary of her death Sunday. They said there have been walking signal changes at the intersection but they want more lighting and a buffer between the street and the sidewalk to protect pedestrians and bicyclists.



After the accident last year, a group proposed improvements to the Atlanta City Council. Mayor Kasim Reed

pledged money to provide upgrades to the area.



Atlanta Police told FOX 5 the driver who hit Alexia will not face any criminal charges.