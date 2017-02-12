Former Atlanta 22-year-old is missing, was last seen in Miami

22-year-old Alexis Say has been missing for three weeks. She was last seen leaving a Miami area hospital where she received treatment for addiction.

Alexis used to live in Peachtree City Georgia where she attended McIntosh High School. She is said to be 5 feet 2 inches, and 105 pounds.

Her family is worried that Alexis has been looped in sex trafficking. You can find more information about her here. According to Alexis' brother, she only had the clothes on her back (black shorts and white shirt) but had no money, ID, or phone.

If you know anything that can help authorities find Alexis and reunite her with her family, please contact the police.