House fire in Monroe kills former UGA football player and two others

- A fire in Walton County killed two adults and a child early Sunday morning, according to the State Insurance Commissioner Office.

Fire Department officials say when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Former Georgia football player, Quentin Omario Moses passed away while he was being taken to the hospital. The 33-year-old played three seasons for UGA.

#BREAKING: Former Georgia DE Quentin Moses dead. Officials confirm Moses was one of 3 people killed in early morning house fire in Monroe. — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) February 12, 2017

10-year-old Jasmine Godard and her mother Andria Godard were found dead in the debris.

Officials investigating cause of fire that left 10 year old girl and two adults dead. Witnesses shared these photos with @FOX5Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/FrrweSMJkF — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) February 12, 2017

The house fire happened at 417 Shamrock Drive, in Monroe Georgia.

City and state fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.