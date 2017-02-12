House fire in Monroe kills former UGA football player and two others

Posted:Feb 12 2017 10:27AM EST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 12:11PM EST

MONROE, Ga. - A fire in Walton County killed two adults and a child early Sunday morning, according to the State Insurance Commissioner Office. 

Fire Department officials say when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. 

Former Georgia football player, Quentin Omario Moses passed away while he was being taken to the hospital. The 33-year-old played three seasons for UGA.

 

 

10-year-old Jasmine Godard and her mother Andria Godard were found dead in the debris. 

 

 

The house fire happened at 417 Shamrock Drive, in Monroe Georgia. 

City and state fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 


