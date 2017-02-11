Protesters demand Atlanta Police release details in shooting death News Protesters demand Atlanta Police release details in shooting death Hundreds of people march to the Atlanta Police building, in a protest demanding answers from police in the shooting death of 24-year-old Deaundre Phillips.

The ordeal has caused some tensions between community members and officers, as residents have expressed outrage over the ordeal.

"The family deserves justice, and Deaundre does too," said protester Haroun Wakil.

"That's what they're really mad about. It's not like he had a gun, flashing it. He was sitting in a car smoking," said protester Raheem Jones.

Authorities have not released name of officer who fired and killed suspect Deaundre Phillips. Protesters ask why, want answers @fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/dIQXYcdaHv — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) February 12, 2017

Hundreds of protesters marched to the Atlanta Police Public Safety Annex, demanding police release the officer's name and any surveillance video or body camera video.

The GBI is now in charge of the investigation into the shooting death, and will turn over their findings to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened in front of the Atlanta Police Public Safety Annex, located in the 3400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to investigators, two Atlanta Police officers drove to the facility to complete administrative duties.

Police said as the officers parked and got out of their vehicle, they smelled marijuana coming from another parked car. They approached the vehicle and found inside a man, later identified as being Phillips.

Protesters demand answers in NW ATL officer shooting death of Deaundre Philips. GBI heading investigation @fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/GlKVjuw6yC — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) February 12, 2017

-

Police said the officers began a conversation with Phillips, who exited the vehicle. Then, according to police, Phillips "lunged" back into the car and tried to flee.

Investigators said one of the officers was partially in the passenger side of the car as the vehicle tried to flee. That's when the investigator opened fire, striking and killing Phillips.

Police said Phillips had a weapon on the floorboard of the passenger's seat of the car.

The officers weren't injured during the shooting. Both have been placed on routine, paid administrative leave.