Program offers help for first time Atlanta home buyers

- First-time homebuyers in Atlanta could receive up to $20,000 toward a down payment on a home.

According to a press release, Operation HOPE is hosting a free workshop on Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., to help educate people on the basics of purchasing a home. Attendees who complete the workshop are eligible to receive a certificate for home ownership grants of up to $20,000.

The workshop will feature guest speakers and cover topics including how to purchase a home, secure financing, make the right offer and buy insurance.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

The event is being held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 101 Jackson Street in Atlanta.

NEXT ARTICLE: Fulton County summit to clear minor criminal records