Ciara pays tribute to the late Whitney Houston

Singer Ciara posted an awesome video of herself dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” song on the five-year anniversary of the singer’s death.

The video posted on Facebook shows the very pregnant singer dancing and lip-syncing Houston's "I'm Every Woman" song, and even features cameos from her son, Future, and husband, Russell Wilson.

The caption read: “#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram.”

Within just 24 minutes, the video was viewed over 266,000 times and shared 11,334 times on Facebook.

Five years ago today, Houston was found dead in a hotel room in Beverly Hills.