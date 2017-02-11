Fulton County summit to clear minor criminal records

- People who have minor arrest records in Fulton County could have their criminal history cleared.

Fulton County is holding a criminal record expungement event where eligible people can begin the process of having their records wiped clean. A pre-screening session will be held from 6: 30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 16th. The Fulton County Record Restriction Summit is set for April 29 at 10 a.m.

According to an event flyer, eligible people must have a felony or misdemeanor arrest, in any city in Fulton County, that did not result in a conviction.

The event will be held at the Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Complex, located at 101 Jackson Street in Atlanta.

People are required to bring a valid driver’s license and copies of court disposition records.

For more information, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/record-restriction-summit

