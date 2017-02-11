Viral video of 4-year-old singing with her dad

This is possibly the cutest daddy-daughter duo ever.

Four-year-old Claire and her dad, Dave Crosby, posted a YouTube video of the pair singing an acoustic version of the Disney classic, “You've Got a Friend In Me.” The video has been viewed over 8.1 million times.

The Crosbys have a Youtube channel, where you can find little Claire singing tons of other tunes.

Take a listen to this adorable duet:

Online

------------------

Claire Ryann: https://www.facebook.com/tinymusician/?ref=bookmarks

Dad: https://www.facebook.com/MusicByCrosby/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfrREf-q6PbTxNgsB5XAp6A?sub_confirmation=1