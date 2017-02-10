Mothers of slain Georgia officers recall tragic day News Mothers of slain Georgia officers recall tragic day It has been two months since a southwest Georgia man shot and killed two police officers. The Americus community is still grieves alongside both officer's mothers. The moms sat down to share their immense sadness, what it was like on that tragic day, and how they are trying to move forward.

“You just have that bad feeling for that bad day,” said Sgt. Sharon Johnson, mother of Officer Jody Smith.

“We want to take that day back but we can’t,” said Janice Smarr, mother of Officer Nick Smarr.

Two mothers continue to face piercing pain because of what happened December 7, 2016. Their sons, both 25 years old, were doing their jobs as police officers, responding to a domestic call at an apartment complex.

“Nick goes through and the killer takes off through the backdoor and it [the body camera] shows that. And then you can see Nick run,” said Mrs. Smarr.

“And that’s when he turns around and shoots Jody,” said Sgt. Johnson.

“He fired two shots. One chance in a lifetime can you get both of them with two shots while running,” said Mrs. Smarr.

“Nick ran back to Jody and then took his last breath trying to help Jody,” said Sgt. Johnson.

“I do know his last words was, ‘Hang on, Jody, I gotcha man. I gotcha man,’” said Mrs. Smarr.

Americus police said Officer Smarr was found on top of Officer Smith, who’s mom is a Sumter County Sheriff's deputy. Sgt. Sharon Johnson didn’t know who was hurt when she responded to the dispatch call.

“I heard ‘Officer down!’ And then they hollered, ‘Two officers down.’ Jody wasn’t answering the phone. I texted him and said ‘Just please tell me something.’ And that’s when they told me that Jody had been shot. And I just screamed. ‘No! Not Jody! Not Jody!’ Sgt. Johnson.

They were rushed to the hospital. Sgt. Johnson said she was begging God the entire time to save her son.

“My oldest daughter called me. She was at the ER and she said Nick had been shot. And I was waiting for her to tell me that he was okay,” said Mrs. Smarr.

By then, he was already gone. Janice Smarr said the emotions were so raw over losing her son, her hero in the line of duty.

“I was mad. I was angry, because Nick loved his job. He just left an hour before that,” said Mrs. Smarr.

Officer Smith was an organ donor. He lived one day after the shooting, so they were able to donate his organs and save even more lives.

