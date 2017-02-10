Polk County special education teacher charged with battery

- Investigators said a Polk County special education teacher used excessive force against at least two students in her care.

Thursday, Cedartown Police arrested Deborah Alexander Alford, 58, at her Etowah, Alabama home. Police said Alford worked in the special education department at Westside Elementary School.

Surveillance video and witness statements were presented to a grand jury last Friday. They determined there was enough evidence to issue a warrant for her arrest.

Alford was on leave from the Polk County School District since the allegations surfaced. She was booked into the Polk County Jail on cruelty to children and battery charges.