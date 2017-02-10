VIDEO: Protesters block Betsy DeVos from entering DC school, SUV News VIDEO: Protesters block Betsy DeVos from entering DC school, SUV Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was physically shoved Friday morning by protesters when trying to enter Jefferson Academy in SW, D.C.

Security officers with DeVos tried to walk her up the steps leading into the school, but the protesters were blocking her from entering.

Fox 5’s reporter Bob Barnard then said that officials decided to turn around and get DeVos back into the car, away from the protesters.

Protesters then got in front of her SUV and attempted to block the car from driving away.

About 50 other protesters had gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting "We fight back!"

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about DeVos shortly after the incident occurred:

DC has the fastest growing urban school district in America. We welcome @BetsyDeVos & anyone who wants to learn more about our schools. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 10, 2017

This bears repeating: Protest - peaceful protest - is fine but we do not condone violence towards anyone. (1/2) — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 10, 2017

DeVos was confirmed for the Education Secretary position by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.