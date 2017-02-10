Man accused of killing Roswell teens back in court Friday

- The man accused of murdering two Roswell teenagers appeared in court Friday morning for a status hearing. Jeffery Hazelwood had a new hair cut, and it was a quick court hearing.

There is now a mobile security unit at the door of the courtroom, and the judge will not allow camera's to show Hazelwood entering the courtroom.

MORE DETAILS: Hazelwood pleads not guilty

Hazelwood appeared in court in January as well, and told a judge he wasn’t getting the correct medication. The judge said she would check into it. He plead not guilty to murder charges in November of 2016.

Hazelwood is charged with two counts each of murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony as well as financial transaction card fraud, which investigators said stems from the use of Henderson’s debit card at a gas station.

Hazelwood is accused of following Natalie Henderson and Carter Davis, both 17, behind the Publix on Woodstock Road and shooting them to death. Their bodies were discovered during the early morning hours of August 1 by a delivery truck driver. They were both shot in the head.

According to arrest warrants, after the shootings, Hazelwood took jumper cables from Davis' vehicle and removed Henderson's debit card from her wallet, which was inside her pocket in her vehicle. Arrest warrants also state that Hazelwood used Henderson's debit card at the Flash Foods gas station on Highway 92 in Woodstock.