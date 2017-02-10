Armed robber targets southwest Atlanta McDonald's

- Atlanta police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a southwest Atlanta McDonald's early Friday morning.

It happened in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to police, the thief smashed his way into the fast food chain by throwing a rock through the window. He took money from the cash register and then took off.

Police told FOX 5 workers locked themselves in the freezer while the robber was in the restaurant.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.