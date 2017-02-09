Atlanta police commander says new tactical team passes the test News Atlanta police commander says new tactical team passes the test When 911 put out the call for Atlanta officers to quell a gunfight, that alert drew specially trained tactical field operators.

- When 911 put out the call for Atlanta officers to quell a gunfight, that alert drew specially trained tactical field operators.

These are officers who are trained on the AR-15 rifle. But the weaponry is just part of the training, says Lt. A C Senzer.

The gunplay occurred just after noon Wednesday. It was of a large enough scale that each zone was instructed to send their tactical officers. And they came from all over the city. It is what the lieutenant says they train for.

He was pleased they got their quickly and stabilized a volatile situation with mothers and children running to safety.

Currently, there are more than sixty officers who have made the squad. APD is looking to increase that number.

NEXT ARTICLE: Officers to saturate neighborhood where gun battle took place