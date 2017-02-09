Meet Atlanta's newest police officer

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Feb 09 2017 04:20PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 04:43PM EST

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department brought on a special new officer onto the team. Karma Lilly Little was introduced today on Facebook as an Atlanta Police officer.

Officer Little is at the Children Health care of Atlanta. She has Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that affects the nervous system.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories