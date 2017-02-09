Meet Atlanta's newest police officer

- The City of Atlanta Police Department brought on a special new officer onto the team. Karma Lilly Little was introduced today on Facebook as an Atlanta Police officer.

Officer Little is at the Children Health care of Atlanta. She has Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that affects the nervous system.

Chief Erika Shields and her new officer, Officer Karma Lilly Little. Welcome aboard Officer Little! Glad you joined the ranks today. pic.twitter.com/PJx2rTgGiU — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 9, 2017