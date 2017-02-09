86-year old man delivers 300 hand-knitted baby caps to Women's Center

- A 86-year old man delivered 300 red hand-knitted baby caps to Northside Hospital's Women's Center on Thursday morning. Ed Moseley is a retired engineer, and delivered the caps to help the American Heart Association raise awareness for congenital heart disease.

This isn't the first time Moseley has made a donation. He and his colleagues at Dogwood Forest in Acworth delivered caps in November 2016 to Northside. Those caps were given to preemies born at the hospital.

On Thursday, 85 of the 300 caps were for preemies and took several months to make. It took over an hour to make each cap, and he used pom-pom makers to help top the cap.

"We started this last fall on the preemies, we started a project, and I didn’t know how to knit. So, you know I don't have too much to do during the day, I don't like bingo or whatever, and so I asked my daughter if she could find some way to help me knit. She didn't know how to knit. So she bought a kit, I'm an engineer. I got the kit, instruction, and I taught myself how to knit," said Ed Mosley who was 86 when he learned. That was about a year ago.

In November, Moseley did not shy away from the baby cap challenge and took it upon himself to rally others to answer the call. He organized a hat knitting group, telling participants that if he can teach himself this new skill, so can they.

The handmade gifts touched many parents with babies in the hospital's NICU. They expressed gratitude for the care and time that was spent to create the knit caps.

Patricia and Douglas Bunt's baby was in the NICU and a recipient of a knit cap. Baby Matthew was born on Nov. 12, at 35 weeks.

“It’s very nice that so many people care about the babies in the NICU. Being up here is so disruptive to your every day and knowing that people care enough to help parents is so appreciated,” said Patricia Bunt.