Three gang members plead guilty to armed robbery

- Three Cobb County men pleaded guilty to armed robbery, violating the street gang act, and aggravated assault in a court Thursday morning.

Derrick Deago Dorsey, 17, Jere Jerome Johnson, 20, and Anthony Tate, 17, are associated with the Bloods street gang, according to Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds.

At 10 p.m. on July 27, 2015, the three men from Powder Springs entered the Dollar General store on Austell-Powder Springs Road. Dorsey held the firearm at people inside the store, according to authorities. Tate assisted by taking cash from the store register. Johnson entered the store prior to the incident to act as a lookout, according to investigators.

Powder Springs Police detectives investigating the case were assisted by Cobb School Police in identifying the three men, who had attended McEachern High School together.

“This is an example of solid police work by Powder Springs Police with assistance by Cobb Campus Police and the DA’s Gang Unit,” Cobb DA Vic Reynolds said. “The law enforcement community in Cobb County will continue to ferret out this gang activity and we will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases.”

All three men pled guilty on Feb. 3 and were immediately sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Tain Kell.

Dorsey pled guilty to five counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of Armed Robbery, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. He was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation.

Johnson pled guilty to four counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of Armed Robbery, and three counts of Aggravated Assault. He was sentenced to 20 years, with five years to serve in prison and the balance on probation.

Tate pled guilty to four counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of Armed Robbery, and three counts of Aggravated Assault. He was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation.

All three have been in custody since September 2015 and will get credit for the time they have already served.