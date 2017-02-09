Mayor Reed speaks about federal bribery investigation

- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed held a news conference Thursday to discuss a federal bribery investigation.

Mayor Reed announced the City of Atlanta has produced 1.3 million pages of records, free of charge, on the E.R. Mitchell case for the media and public to review.

“The City of Atlanta recently learned that the investigation has progressed to a point where certain documents can be produced without compromising the integrity of the investigation, and is fully committed to transparency as the investigation continues to evolve,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Mayor Reed is "very angry and frustrated" this has happened on his watch. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Qy0XM5fuGc — Chris Rosenthal (@CRosenthalFox5) February 9, 2017

In January, Construction CEO E.R. Mitchell was indicted on charges he paid more than a million dollars in bribes to secure contracts with the city.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy, admitting his role in the bribery and money laundering scheme. His attorney, Craig Gillen, said after court, Mitchell has cooperated with the FBI and will continue to do so.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday the arrest of a second person, DeKalb County contractor Charles Richards, on charges they paid bribes in order to obtain contracts with the City of Atlanta. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Richards paid more than $185,000 in bribes to obtain City of Atlanta contracts.

FOX 5 Senior I-Team Reporter Dale Russell reported last week that Richards had become the second person targeted in the Atlanta bribery investigation.

“The City of Atlanta continues to cooperate,” Mayor Reed said at the news conference. “I want to emphasize this investigation is not closed.”