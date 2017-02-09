Woman, 94, killed in Clayton County house fire

- A devastating house fire claimed the life of an elderly woman in Clayton County.

The fire happened on Lady Guinevere Way in Jonesboro late Wednesday night.

The victim was 94-year-old Frances Stephenson.

Mrs. Stephenson's sons told FOX 5 she survived the Pearl Harbor attack and retired from the military yeas ago.

"She was a fine lady, strong willed and had a good sense of humor," one of her sons said.

Mrs. Stephenson was bed-ridden after breaking her hip a couple of years ago. One of her three children lived down the street from her and nurses came in to check on her most days.

Clayton County fire officials said the blaze, which happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, is not suspicious.