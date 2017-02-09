Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields to hold first news conference

- Atlanta's new police chief is expected to hold her first news conference Friday morning.

Erika Shields took office on December 29 and was sworn in as Atlanta's top cop last month.

Chief Shields will be speaking at APD Public Safety Headquarters at 11 a.m. Friday. She'll be presenting the "Public Safety Vision" for the year.

Chief Shields said last month she wants to infuse new ideas in how the department approaches things and plans to make changes in operations and personnel.

"I sincerely believe that we have an obligation to the constituents to make Atlanta as safe as possible and that is done simply through hard work," said Chief Shields.

The chief said while it sounds cliché, she became a police officer because she wanted to help people and that's what drove her the last two decades and continues to drive her in her new position.