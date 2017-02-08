Shooting suspect leads police on high-speed chase before dramatic end in South LA News Shooting suspect leads police on high-speed chase before dramatic end in South LA A suspect who was fired upon by an officer Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles led police on a high-speed chase into South Los Angeles before crashing into several vehicles, one of which overturned.

The man, who was driving a white sedan, sped south from downtown Los Angeles on the Harbor (110) Freeway before exiting and then crashing into at least two vehicles just before 4 p.m. in the area of 76th Street and Van Ness Avenue.

A woman in a sedan that ended up on its side after being struck by the speeding car was freed by officers and was able to walk from the wreckage.

She was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, surrendered at the scene.

According to Los Angeles police Officer Liliana Preciado, officers from the 77th Street Station in South Los Angeles responded to a call of shots fired earlier Wednesday and began following the white sedan around 3:15 p.m.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north to downtown Los Angeles and into a parking structure south of Eighth Street and west of Figueroa Street, Preciado said.

Officers established a perimeter and when one of them saw the suspect driving in his direction, the officer opened fire on the suspect, Preciado said.

The suspect was not hit and the officer was not injured, she said.