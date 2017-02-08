Coweta County bizarre crime spree News Coweta County bizarre crime spree It was a bizarre crime spree that police said started with a call to 911 about an attempted home invasion. It ended with a construction pickup truck from a construction site at a local school

A homeowner alerted authorities Monday morning of a man trying to break into back door. Investigators would later identify the man as William Corbin Davis, 33, of Newnan.

“He was kicking on the door. Our victim was still at home at the time and confronted him, told him he had a gun and everything, if he continued to do so,” Col. James Yarbrough, Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

As deputies searched for Davis, more 911 calls came in along Smokey Road of other attempted home burglaries. As deputies closed in on him, they released K-9s to flush Davis from some woods on Smokey Road. That's when investigators said a desperate Davis stole a pickup truck and a trailer containing construction materials on it. That vehicle belongs to a construction worker who was working at a site nearby Smokey Road Middle School. Deputies spotted the truck and a wild chase followed.

“Even before we got into the chase, he was weaving all over the road, slinging building materials everywhere, he was striking mailboxes on the side of the road,” said Col. Yarbrough.

Davis crashed the truck into a gate of a farm and drove into a creek. That's where deputies arrested him.

“He has multiple charges. A whole lot of traffic charges and everything,” said Col. Yarbrough.

Investigators said he has prior drug conviction in the Coweta County.

