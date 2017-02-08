Walker County Schools to close for the rest of the week due to flu

- Walker County School district announced on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that they will be closed through the 10th due too many sicknesses.

"We are experiencing difficulties finding coverage for our classroom teachers as well as our bus drivers and attendants."

They say they are experiencing "elevated number of absences.. due to sickness."

"The safety of our students is always our number one priority; we hope this separation from one another will allow for proper care and wellness for all students and adults."