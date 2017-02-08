Police search for gunmen after 1 shot in NW Atlanta

- Atlanta police say they are searching for multiple gunmen after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

#BREAKING: Pictures of the shooting scene on Etheridge Drive in NW Atlanta. We have several crews at the scene gathering details. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/8go3Dr8TrJ — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) February 8, 2017

Negotiator leaving the scene in NW ATL. Residents still being held away from Apt building where shooting occurred @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/oDxqOuJyEy — matt stringer (@stringerFOX5) February 8, 2017

Police confirm one person has been shot near Etheridge Courts. SWAT members have been dispatched to the scene in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive.

We are actively searching for a suspect in a shooting near Etheridge Courts in NW Atlanta. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FwtabWGtpm — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 8, 2017

Police just allowed reporters to get closer to scene of gunplay in NW Atlanta. @Atlanta_Police @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/LlMFTw6xbF — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) February 8, 2017

Reverend Larry Hill told FOX 5 that he and six other people were inside the Community Center at Rolling Bends when they heard a number of gunshots. Hill said they all dropped to the ground, and remain inside the building. Hill said he is with two children, their parents and two student volunteers from Emory Medical School.

Police say Hightower Road near Center Street is shut down while police search for gunmen in the area.

Hightower Road @ Center Street will be blocked for sometime as APD search for multiple gunmen. pic.twitter.com/n870y9St54 — Warren Pickard (@APDChevrons) February 8, 2017

This is a developing story.