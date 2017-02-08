Police search for gunmen after 1 shot in NW Atlanta

Feb 08 2017

Updated:Feb 08 2017 02:33PM EST

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are searching for multiple gunmen after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Police confirm one person has been shot near Etheridge Courts. SWAT members have been dispatched to the scene in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive.

Reverend Larry Hill told FOX 5 that he and six other people were inside the Community Center at Rolling Bends when they heard a number of gunshots. Hill said they all dropped to the ground, and remain inside the building. Hill said he is with two children, their parents and two student volunteers from Emory Medical School.

Police say Hightower Road near Center Street is shut down while police search for gunmen in the area.

This is a developing story. 


